Ex-Love Island star faces jail after pleading guilty for drug possession

An ex-Love Island star was caught in possession of the drug ketamine and is now facing a potential jail sentence when she visits court next month.

Bethany Rodgers was a contestant on the ITV2 show back in 2015, and pleaded guilty to possessing 134mg of the Class B drug after she was caught with it last year.

A maximum sentence of five years in prison is carried by the offence, but Rodgers may escape the full sentence if she admitted possession.

Image: Instagram

Appearing at Bradford magistrates court, 23-year-old Bethany admitted possession but didn't enter a plea for another charge of allegedly using thousands of pounds of criminal cash to buy a car.

The Sun reports that the former reality star possibly used the money to purchase an Audi A3 and is alleged to have "acquired, used or had possession of criminal property, namely £16,500" to buy the vehicle.

Rodgers is due to appear at Bradford crown court next month and is currently on bail.

Image: Instagram

Bethany appeared for just one week on Love Island, having entered the villa alongside Max Morley, and quickly became involved in drama among the girls.

She failed to couple up with anyone and was dumped from the Island just days after her explosive arrival on the show, and hasn't been sighted much since.

It seems things haven't gone well for Rodgers…

Feature image: ITV/REX