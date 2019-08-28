Ed Sheeran announces his ‘retirement’ to spend time with wife

Ed Sheeran has announced his semi-retirement at the tender age of 28 in order to spend time with his wife and childhood sweetheart; Cherry Seaborn.

The Beautiful People singer has made a fortune from his music and tour dates, and has appeared at number 17 of the UK's richest musicians in 2019.

The singer told fans at the last gig of his Divide tour that he'll be stepping away from the spotlight to build a life with his new wife.

While on stage at Chantry Park in Ipswitch on Monday, an emotional Sheeran said to the crowd that he had an announcement.

"As you may or not know, I've been on the Divide tour for over two years now and this is the last day of the whole thing.

"There is something very bittersweet about it. I love that you guys are here and we are ending it in Ipswich. This is my last gig for probably 18 months," he continued.

"We've played all around the world. Glastonbury, Wembley Stadium. All these amazing venues, America, New Zealand, Australia, Asia, South America – it's been a wild one."

He went on: "I was told before I came on that now at the end of this tour I've played to nine million people around the world. It is the biggest tour ever."

"It's been an emotional day for a lot of people backstage. It kind of feels like, in a weird way, that you're breaking up with a girlfriend that you've been with for years," he joked.

"It sounds odd but it has been a long tour." Monday's concert may as well be his final loop pedal tour gig, as he'll have a band behind him next time.

Fighting back tears, Ed changed out of his Ipswich Town football shirt and put on another one symbolising his home; Framlingham Town.

"This is a Framlingham Town football shirt. I am from Framlingham. Suffolk is my home. I am so happy to be ending this mammoth tour here," he added.

"I want to say thank you to everyone on this tour. Thank you to everyone who has given me a chance. This is my last song. I wrote this when I was 15 years old. See you in a few years' time. Thank you."

Ed low-key married his childhood sweetheart Cherry last December, and recently revealed that they're planning to start a family; "I'm starting a life with Cherry. I can't spend the next 20 years on the road."

"Kids would be the different thing. I wouldn't mind sacrificing for them. If someone told me you can't tour again for the next ten years if you have kids that is fine, because that is what I have signed up for.

"I've already achieved more than I thought I would, so now I'm just trying to have fun."

Feature image: Instagram/@teddysphotos