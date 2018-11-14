‘Doing what I love’: Love Island’s Dr Alex returns to his day job
Love Island’s Dr Alex George has confirmed that he is returning to his day job. The doctor turned reality star admitted he has missed working in A&E and has been longing to go back over the past few months.
The A&E doctor explained why he made this major decision: “Love Island was the experience of a lifetime, but ever since I left the villa I've genuinely missed working for the NHS.”
“That's why this week, I'm going back to A&E. I trained for years for the opportunity to help people, and I can't wait to get back to doing what I love,” he added.
“I'll be using my platform to raise awareness around health issues among young people,” he explained.
“Hopefully I'll be able to give you a bit of insight into what it's like on the front lines of the NHS. I hope you all continue this incredible journey with me. Here we go!” he wrote.
Fans commended the Love Island contestant for his decision.
One fan wrote: “Respect for that. You have worked for many years and you don’t throw your hard work in the bin to be famous I love that.”
“Good man. Doing something real is so much more rewarding. Look out for the fans though. A&E may be inundated with broken nails and twisted ankles,” one joked.
Another said: “Top man Alex, couldn’t care less regarding all them free tracksuits.”
We couldn’t agree more. Power to ya Dr Alex.