Did Kim K and Kanye pay for private firefighters to save their home?

Firefighters have been working tirelessly to put out the raging wildfires in California.

But it seems that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West paid for extra pairs of hands to save their neighbourhood.

Private firefighters – which are actually a thing – where allegedly hired by the couple to protect their home and the surrounding houses from being burnt to the ground.

Their $60 million mansion is situated at the end of a cul-de-sac, which means if it did catch fire, it would propose a risk to other homes.

TMZ reported that the private firefighters dug ditches around their property to stop the spread of the fire.

Their actions saved the family home and their neighbours' houses too.

A move which was welcomed by grateful residents – so Kim and Kayne can probably expect a lot of thank you dinner invites.

From Kim's social media, it looks as if the young family found safety with Khloe after being evacuated last week.

The 38-year-old posted the CUTEST picture with niece, True.

In the caption, she said: "Trying to get my mind off of this fire and snuggling with my niece. We are all safe and that’s all that matters."

My best friend is a fire captain in Alameda County and has been on a 7-day shift. The firefighters fighting the fires in Northern California and Southern California are nothing short of heroes. #CampFire Thank you to all the first responders. pic.twitter.com/xUElKq1JkG — Luke Rodgers (@thelukerodgers) November 13, 2018

Other celebs that sought safety from the wildfires included Miley Cyrus, Lady Gaga and Orlando Bloom.

Miley took to social media to announced that she sadly lost her home during the fire.

It is estimated that around 300,000 people had to flee their homes due to the fatal wildfire.

Feature image credit: Kardashianlife/Instagram