Details (already!) revealed about this year’s John Lewis Christmas ad

Yes, we're talking about Christmas already – but hey, it's to do with the John Lewis ad, ok?

The iconic ad is something that everyone looks forward to every year and this year looks set to be even better than ever.

It has been reported that Sir Elton has signed on the dotted line to voice the ad for a whopping £5 million.

His hit ''Your Song'' will be the soundtrack for the department store TV ad and that Elton himself will appear onscreen playing the piano.

Are you ready for an Elton-themed Christmas? https://t.co/Hxq7h50I3I — Metro Entertainment (@Metro_Ents) September 9, 2018