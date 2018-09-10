Details (already!) revealed about this year’s John Lewis Christmas ad
Yes, we're talking about Christmas already – but hey, it's to do with the John Lewis ad, ok?
The iconic ad is something that everyone looks forward to every year and this year looks set to be even better than ever.
It has been reported that Sir Elton has signed on the dotted line to voice the ad for a whopping £5 million.
His hit ''Your Song'' will be the soundtrack for the department store TV ad and that Elton himself will appear onscreen playing the piano.
Are you ready for an Elton-themed Christmas? https://t.co/Hxq7h50I3I
— Metro Entertainment (@Metro_Ents) September 9, 2018
It will reportedly follow Elton's life, with a younger version of him with his family and then through time as he grows up.
At the end of the ad, it’ll be the Elton as we know now.
According to the Mail, ''it is all very, very charming and the exciting crescendo at the end will be Elton playing his famous piano.''
This all hasn't been confirmed but a John Lewis spokesman said, ''we are lucky enough to enjoy lots of speculation around our TV ads, much of which is wildly inaccurate, and our one rule is to never comment on any aspect simply because we want to keep the magic.''
We can't wait to see it!