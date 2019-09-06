Demi Lovato conquers ‘biggest fear’ by posting unedited cellulite photo

Celebrities posting images which aren't airbrushed, photoshopped or edited in any way is a rarity, but one singer is now taking a stand against body-shaming once and for all.

27-year-old singer and actress Demi Lovato has had her struggles when it comes to loving her body, but now she has conquered her 'biggest fear' by revealing an unedited bikini photo with cellulite included.

"I'm just literally soooo tired of being ashamed of my body, editing it (yes the other bikini pics were edited—and I hate that I did that but it's the truth) so that others think I'm THEIR idea of what beautiful is, but it's just not me," she wrote in a lengthy caption.

"This is what I got," she said of her motivations to share the photo. "I want this new chapter in my life to be about being authentic to who I am rather than trying to meet someone else's standards."

"Guess what, it’s CELLULITE!!! So here’s me, unashamed, unafraid and proud to own a body that has fought through so much and will continue to amaze me when I hopefully give birth one day," the star continued.

"It’s such a great feeling to be back in tv/film while not stressing myself with a strenuous workout schedule before 14 hour days, or depriving myself from a real birthday cake rather than opting for watermelon & whip cream with candles because I was terrified of REAL cake and was miserable on some crazy diet shit."

Lovato is guest-starring in the final series of Will and Grace, which marks her long-awaited return to the screen after suffering from a drug overdose last year and almost losing her life.

The incident was heavily publicised and saw the singer take a break from social media while she attended a rehabilitation facility for addiction. The Confident singer concluded the post by teasing new music;

"Anyway, here’s me, RAW, REAL! And I love me. And you should love you too! Now back to the studio. I’m working on an anthem. Just so everyone’s clear.. I’m not stoked on my appearance BUT I am appreciative of it and sometimes that’s the best I can do. I hope to inspire someone to appreciate their body today too."

