Cya later, Alligator: Sequinned CROCS are the latest bridal trend

Well, just when we thought we'd seen it all, something else comes along and knocks us off our feet.

Speaking of feet, an absolute fashion atrocity has been committed, and someone needs to call the police before this crime to humanity gets out of hand.

An Etsy shop owner is now selling custom Crocs for your special wedding day, which are covered in sparkling sequins and come in a range of colours. We feel attacked.

110% wearing wedding @Crocs during my reception and NO ONE can stop me sorry future husband pic.twitter.com/rmbYD9hU9w — Allie (@alexandra_hoho) May 3, 2019

The company renowned for their comfortable, but controversially ugly shoes tried to change its footwear up with fanny packs and individual designer's 'Goth Crocs'.

This latest attempt to modernise their audience and cater for brides who don't want to be hobbling down the aisle in painful shoes may actually be successful, but they're fairly expensive.

Bridal Crocs are currently about €91 if bought online, minus shipping, due to the fact that they are custom made for the wedding day.

Image credit: Etsy

If the exorbitant price doesn't bother you, and you're seeking unbeatable comfort and sparkles for your special day, grab yourself a pair online now.

Maybe prepare yourself for the legions of people who will undoubtedly slag you all day though, just sayin'.

Feature image: Crocs