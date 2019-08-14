Congrats! Supermodel Ashley Graham is expecting her first child

Huge congratulations are in order for model Ashley Graham and her husband Justin Ervin who have just shared the most joyous news- the pair are expecting their first child together.

The supermodel announced her pregnancy in an interview with Vogue.

“Today on our ninth wedding anniversary, Justin and I couldn’t be more happy to share the news that we are growing our family. Together we have received this beautiful blessing and can’t wait to share our unconditional love,” the mum-to-be gushed.

Ashley and her husband Justin also posted a video on Instagram to reveal the news. The pair said ‘surprise’ before the model revealed her blooming baby bump.

She shared, “It has been the best journey with my favorite person in the world! Today, we are feeling so blessed, grateful and excited to celebrate with our GROWING FAMILY! Happy anniversary, @mrjustinervin. Life is about to get even better.”

We couldn’t be happier for Ashley and Justin. Congratulations to the parents-to-be.