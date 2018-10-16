Christmas is coming early: It Galz announce live show in December

It Galz killed it during last month’s show at the Tivoli theatre, selling out the place and bringing down the house.

Our favourite female podcasters recorded a live show discussing one of their iconic, empowering messages.

The hosts, Jenny Claffey and Lindsay Hamilton, use their own experiences to illustrate life as a woman in this country.

And now, due to popular demand, they have announced another upcoming show.

They will be performing live at The Sugar Club in Dublin on December 5th.

No topics are off limits for the dynamic duo, discussing all things girl from period problems to the repeal movement.

The podcasters are refreshingly real in their talks, and we love it!

You can also gear up for the show with some merch by shopping their new online store here.

The ‘Not Arsed’ coffee cup perfectly describes morning moods.

Tickets are €20 and go on sale this Friday October 19th at 10am and can be purchased here. So make sure to queue up online with your credit card in hand.

It will definitely be one you won’t want to miss!