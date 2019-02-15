Cardi B posts NSFW clip of her and Offset celebrating Valentine’s Day

Cardi B has been ALL OVER the internet lately, from expletive-filled rants to winning Grammys to adorable Kulture videos.

We just can't get enough, never let it end Cardi. You're a treasure to us all. Except when she gets really X-rated with her hubby Offset (cheater, cheater, compulsive eater). We ain't here for that.

After making history for being the first woman ever win Best Rap Album at the Grammys last Sunday, Cardi has announced a brand new single is being released today with Bruno Mars.

NEW SONG THIS FRIDAY! pic.twitter.com/OS3Xtf0rnn — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) February 14, 2019

While we're delighted that the rap goddess is collaborating again with her Finesse singing partner Bruno, we did NOT need the Valentine's video with Offset.

Basically, the 26-year-old posted a Valentine's Day video featuring her husband, while playing a clip of her new song (which sounds like a banger).

It essentially involves her Migos lover grinding against her head (yes, seriously) while she mouths the words of her own rap in the song. Help.

PLEASE ME OUT NOW !!!!! CARDI B X BRUNO MARS ….HAPPY VALENTINES DAY WE GETTING REAL FUCKING FREE TONIGHT pic.twitter.com/PqXWyrAqJR — iamcardib (@iamcardib) February 15, 2019

She captioned the video; "PLEASE ME OUT NOW! CARDI B AND BRUNO MARS…HAPPY VALENTINES DAY, WE GETTING REAL F*CKING FREE TONIGHT."

We're not exactly sure what that means, so we asked Google Translate.

They didn't know either, but suggested Cardi is just expressing excitement for sexual contact with her husband on Valentine's Day and the release of her new single with Bruno. Seems legit.

This what happens when you throw in my face that she said papa firstnow she can’t stop saying mama @OffsetYRN HA pic.twitter.com/sSiCU9L78I — iamcardib (@iamcardib) February 14, 2019

If anyone need an injection of cuteness, make sure to watch their daughter Kulture say 'mama' over and over, while Offset tries to make her say 'papa'. It's just so pure.

Posting to Twitter, she teased Offset about their baby's favourite word; "This what happens when you throw in my face that she said papa first; now she can’t stop saying mama."

We have to hand it to Cardi, she always provides the entertainment factor.

Feature image: HipHopDX