Bradley Cooper is genuinely getting blamed for Lady Gaga’s break-up

Typical internet. As soon as a celebrity break-up happens, it just HAS to go and blame someone for the split, and assume an affair is taking place while they're at it.

Lady Gaga and her fiancé Christian Carino have officially called off their engagement about five minutes ago (sob), and poor Bradley Cooper is taking some serious heat for it.

A Star Is Born fans are convinced that the pair are secretly in love, despite the fact that Bradley has been dating Irina Shayk since 2016, and has a child with her.

Lady Gaga split from her fiancé because her and Bradley cooper are in love #astarisborn pic.twitter.com/E1XO70KGEJ — (@tdosh22) February 19, 2019

We're absolutely devastated for Gaga, but her fans have been bombarding Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk's Instagram accounts for some strange reason.

The speculation that the Shallow singers are in love has increased since they performed an emotional duet at her Las Vegas Enigma show.

Lady Gaga's rep confirmed her break-up to People, and another source told them;

"It just didn’t work out. Relationships sometimes end. There's no dramatic story." See? No. Dramatic. Story. Did the rumours stop there online? Hell no.

I seriously hope Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper are having an affair, not kidding. — SamSimon (@SamanthaSimonx3) February 19, 2019

The fans beg to differ; "I seriously hope Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper are having an affair, not kidding," said one fan. Their chemistry in the award-winning film is palpable, but it's called ACTING, folks.

bradley cooper and lady gaga are secretly in love and no one can convince me otherwise — Bo (@botoledo) February 14, 2019

Fans have flooded Irina's Instagram with comments telling her to "let Bradley be with Lady Gaga", and "Stop letting Gaga near your man, it's embarrassing." Good lord… harsh much?

how are bradley cooper and lady gaga STILL not together pic.twitter.com/jpi6lzktKE — alina (@mooreschlmt) February 15, 2019

The memes, the comments, the MARRIAGE insinuations? We can't cope with the internet, stop the car we want to get out.

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper will get married calling it now — Brielle Biermann (@BrielleZolciak) February 19, 2019

The two were in happy relationships when the movie came out and hit cinemas, yet fans assume their on-set acting is the reason for Gaga's break up MONTHS later.

lady gaga and her fiancé called off their engagement and I have two words… Bradley. Cooper. — (@versace_humor) February 19, 2019

"I have two words: Bradley. Cooper." We have two words: Internet. Cancelled.

capture this beautiful and lovely moment between lady gaga & bradley cooper. pic.twitter.com/lKWerPx1oS —(@gagaftbullock) February 18, 2019

We acknowledge that Bradley and Lady Gaga have a stunning relationship, but men and women can actually be just that; friends. Co-workers. Creative talents on the same set pretending to be lovers for a screen and entertainment purpose.

Please locate your chill people, and leave poor Irina Shayk out of this. Gaga has enough on her shoulders with a break-up, in private.

We just want them both to be happy…*weeps*

Feature image: People