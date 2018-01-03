Boyzone’s Shane Lynch confirmed to enter the CBB house this week

This year's series of Celebrity Big Brother kicked off on Channel 5 last night with an all female line-up.

The launch saw a number of well-known woman enter the house including Keeping up with the Kardashian's star Malika Haqq and Borris Johnson's sister Rachel.

However, a number of male contestants are set to enter the reality show throughout the series, with our very own Shane Lynch expected to compete for the top prize.

According to The Sun Online, the Boyzone star is just one of the men expected to join the female housemates.

It's not the first time a member of the Lynch family has entered the CBB house, with sister and former B*Witched singer Edele finishing in sixth place in 2014.

Shane, 41, is married to former backing singer Sheena White and the couple have two children together, daughters Billie Rae and Marley Mae.

He is the third male celebrity confirmed for this year's series with former Liverpool footballer John Barnes and Love Island’s Jonny Mitchell also expected to enter the house this Friday.

The original all-female line-up marks a century since women won the right to vote in the UK.

Celebrity Big Brother continues tonight at 9pm on Channel 5.