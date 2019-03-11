Bookworms, rejoice! Here are Sinéad and Rick’s 2019 must reads

Eason are delighted to launch ‘Sinéad and Rick’s Must Reads’ for the second year running with an exciting selection of titles chosen by author Sinéad Moriarty and broadcaster Rick O’Shea for Spring.

Throughout the year Sinéad and Rick will choose and review eight Must Read titles for the coming season (Spring, Summer, Autumn, Winter), featuring an eclectic mix of Irish and international writers.

Books lovers Sinéad and Rick are back with a bang for 2019 and have picked some sure-to-be bestsellers as their Must Reads for Spring. The duo read, critique and review their chosen titles and give customers an authentic and honest insight into a range of exciting new Irish and international novels and non-fiction books.

Rick O’Shea, said; “The Sinead and Rick’s Must Reads series gives me a great excuse to choose and read a selection of books that I love and want other people to love too. We saw so many great books in the 2018 selection and the first instalment for 2019 includes some real surprises that I think Eason customers will love”.

Sinéad Moriarty added: “The books we’ve chosen for our first selection of Must Reads for 2019 range from the hilarious to the heart-rending and are perfect reads for this time of year. We’ve chosen books that suit everyone, from those who read to relax to those who read to learn more about the modern world. This selection really has something for everyone.”

This spring, ‘Sinéad and Rick’s Must Reads’ features eight exciting, inspirational and moving titles including:

Professor Chandra follows his Bliss by Rajeev Balasubramanyam

A book that is as quirky and charming as its title. Professor Chandra is obsessed with winning the Nobel Prize for economics that he feels he richly deserves. But when he finds out that once again, he has not won, he starts to fall apart. This is a tender, at times hilarious, look at life which is at once both funny and moving. If you loved The Rosie Project, then this book is definitely for you!

The Red Address Book by Sofia Lundberg

96 year old Doris knows she has not much time left and wants to make sure her grand-niece knows all about her colourful and difficult life before it’s too late. Using her address book where she has detailed all the names of the people who have meant the most to her, Doris relates the story of her life. A captivating portrayal of how the elderly have rich and fascinating histories and lives that we can and should learn from.

When All is Said by Anne Griffin

Maurice Hannigan is sitting at a hotel bar in his hometown. As the night wears on he raises a toast to each of five characters who have played important roles and helped shape him and his life. This is a beautiful, tender, heart-wrenching book about loss, grief and regret – a stunning read.

The Mercy Seat by Elizabeth Hartley Winthrop

Inspired by true events, this is the tale of Willie, an eighteen-year-old black man who is awaiting the death penalty for having raped a white girl. But as the book progresses, we begin to question whether he is actually guilty, or, if he was set up? Told from nine different points of view, the reader is drawn in from the very first page as each of the characters share their stories, and we gradually piece together the real truth.

The Last Ones Left Alive by Sarah Davis-Goff

Orpen has been raised by two women, her mother and her partner Maeve, on a remote island off the West coast. When Maeve is bitten by one of the ravenous beasts who now roam the country, Orpen has to set off with her, their dog, and a wheelbarrow to find civilisation before it’s too late. A cracking post-apocalyptic thriller, with elements of Cormac McCarthy’s ‘The Road’.

How To Lose Your Country by Ece Temelkuran

Ece is a Turkish journalist, political commentator and author who lives in exile – here, she walks you through the seven steps of how a populist movement can take control of a country, starting with her home country and Hungary and then moving closer to home and looking at Brexit and Trump. An important, current and very readable book about the populist playbook and how it threatens to engulf us all.

If Only I Could Tell You by Hannah Beckerman

Audrey has two grown up daughters, both with children of their own, but both sides are estranged ever since a split in the family which happened years earlier causes deep and irreconcilable differences. As the plot unravels, and we get acquainted with each of the main characters, we begin to realise the terrible situations they’re all in as the stakes for each of them rapidly increase. A beautifully written and very impressive novel.

Daisy Jones And The Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid

Billy and his band The Six are getting noticed in the late 60s and are starting to hit the big time. Daisy is an “It” girl who wants to sing her own songs. This is the story of their band’s meteoric rise to fame from the points of view of everyone who was there – and the reader has to decide who (or what!) they want to believe. An incredibly entertaining read – the movie rights have already been snapped up by Reese Witherspoon – well worth reading before it before it hits the big screen.

To check out full reviews of ‘Sinéad and Rick’s Must Reads’ for spring, please go to www.easons.com/sineadandrick.