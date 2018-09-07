Influencer reveals the realities of the job in emotional Insta video

When we scroll through Instagram, our feeds are saturated with the seemingly amazing lives and activities of our favourite influencers.

From their iconic outfits, non-stop social lives, jet-set lifestyles, global travel and brand partnerships, on the surface it appears that they live a charmed existence.

However, we all know by now that there is a lot of hard work that goes in to being a taste-maker on social media, and that at the end of the day, the women we see on our iPhone screens are just that – real women with lives and struggles and emotions and issues just like anyone else.

Matilda Djerf, a Swedish influencer with 347,000 Instagram followers, and a further 48,000 YouTube subscribers, went on her Instagram live last night and broke down in a raw and emotional moment to her fans.

The blogger was upset by a comment left by a follower (or troll) saying that she uses her past struggles with eating for attention on her platform. Understandably, Matila was very bothered by this comment, and while she didnt plan to get so deep with her followers, she ended up peeling back the facade that social media has caused us to normalise.

'I know its so easy to think that everything is super amazing all the time because Instagram paints this unrealistic f*cking life, and I know my life must seem so amazing, I get to travel the world but Iv'e gone through so much shit and I would never lie about it for attention so it's f*cking sick that someone would even say that,' she said in the emotional video.

'I have scars on my arm, my whole diary is just me hating myself,' she said.

Matilda's Instagram feed is awash with sun-soaked bikini snaps and stunning outfit posts, but she calls on social media users at large to remind themselves that while she has amazing opportunities, that doesn't mean life is peachy all the time.

'I’m just a human and I have feelings. And it was impossible for me to hide it this time. Sometimes you just have to let yourself feel,' she captioned her video.

'Thank you for picking me back up and for accepting me as I am. I always want to be transparent and unfiltered with you.' And please make sure to think twice before you speak or comment.'

Touching on the comment that upset her, she wrote: ' The comment is deleted and I don’t want to get into it too much again but I just want to say that it took me so many years to get healthy from my ED and to start accepting myself as I am. To have someone say I made it all up for attention is just sickening.'

'Just because my eating disorder is a “small problem” for someone doesn’t mean I’m not allowed to feel what I do. Like my strong, lovely follower commented “everyone is fighting their own battles – some physical, mental and some emotional.'

'My problems do not invalidate someone else’s. Everyone should be able to freely express their problems without someone saying “others got it worse".'

Feature image: Instagram / Matildadjerf