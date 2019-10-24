Blake Lively shares gas birthday tribute to husband Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds celebrated his 43rd birthday yesterday (yes, we can’t believe he’s 43 either)

The Deadpool actor was showered with birthday messages from fans and fellow actors, but as per usual, his wife, Blake Lively penned a hilarious tribute for her husband.

The Gossip Girl star took to Instagram to share a photo of her and her husband that is a far cry from their glamorous red carpet looks.

Blake shared a hilarious snap of her picking her husband’s nose. The actress joked, ‘I picked a good one. Happy birthday @vancityreynolds’.

The photo is nearing over four million likes so it’s safe to say Blake’s cheeky post was a hit.

This is Ryan’s first birthday as a dad-of-three. Earlier this month, it was revealed that Blake had given birth to their third child in the summer.

The couple welcomed another daughter, but have yet to confirm her name.

Ryan recently shared the first photo of their baby girl, but made sure her face wasn’t visible in the photo The witty actor drew a smiley face over his daughter in the family snap.

Blake and Ryan rarely share details about their personal life with the public, especially when it comes to their children.

The Green Lantern co-stars are also parents to two daughters- three-year-old Inez and four-year-old James.