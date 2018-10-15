Binky signals her return to Made In Chelsea and it’s SOON

Fangirls get screaming, this isn't a drill – Binky is BACK.

The 28-year-old isn't leaving us waiting either as she starts filming next Monday.

Binky will reappear on Made In Chelsea to celebrate Louise Thompson's engagement to personal trainer aka hunk, Ryan Libbey.

The Made In Chelsea star announced her departure from the E4 show in May 2017, when she discovered she was pregnant with her first child.

Binky understandably wanted to focus on growing and birthing a human – and she exited the series at the end of season 13.

However, viewers still got their Binky fix, in her spin-off programme, Born in Chelsea, where cameras documented her journey into motherhood.

Her little girl, India who she shares with Josh Patterson, is now over a year old.

Despite the couple who met on Made In Chelsea calling it quits, their little girl is still the "light of [their] lives," and they ended with respect.

We can't wait for our queen to be back.