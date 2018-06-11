Beyoncé’s beautiful dress for vow renewal steals show

The power couple of the century is back on tour.

To kick off the special occasion, fans in Cardiff were spoilt with family footage of Beyoncé and Jay-Z renewing their vows.

The envy is real, as those who attended the On The Run II tour on Wednesday saw the couple surrounded by their three children, on the big day.

Adorably, Blue Ivy and Rumi appeared to be the bridesmaids, with Sir Carter owning the role of page boy for their famous parents.

Haute couture designer, Galia Lahav, confirmed in a press release, that the singer was draped in one of her dresses for the event.

The flawless piece is called the 'Thelma' gown, from the Victorian Affinity collection.

The Lahav gown is inspired by Queen Victoria's wedding attire from 1840.

True to its time, the dress includes features such as billowing sleeves, sheer panels and heavily-embellished train and corset.

The music producer and singer originally wed in a ceremony ten years ago.

The superstar debuted a gown her own mother, Tina Lawson had made.

However, Beyoncé openly said she regretted the decision.

In light of the (slightly awkward) situation, Tina told Today:

"She was so sweet to let me do that. She came back later one day and she said, 'You know, when my daughter gets married, I'm going to let her pick out her own dress.' Maybe she wasn't so excited about it at the time, but she's a sweetheart. "

The vow renewals gave the queen of pop another chance to walk down the aisle, but this time in a dress of her choice.

As always, Beyonce looked like she slayed in the gown.