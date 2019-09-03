Belle Hassan snubs Molly-Mae Hague’s PrettyLittleThing launch

Love Island 2019 star Belle Hassan appeared to confirm her feud with fellow Islander Molly-Mae Hague by skipping her star-studded PrettyLittleThing collaboration launch on Sunday night.

Molly-Mae was also absent from Belle's Lipstick and Champagne dinner party at STK in London, despite Amber Gill, Lucie Donlan and Anna Vakili all attending.

Belle's Love Island boyfriend Anton Danyluk was also missing from Molly-Mae's PLT party in Manchester, as was surfer gal Lucie Donlan.

Maura Higgins, Amber and Anna were all in attendance along with ex-Islanders Olivia Attwood and Gabby Allen.

The 20-year-old Instagram model had a disagreement with Scottish gym owner Anton after he unfollowed her on social media.

Molly-Mae's feud with Anton and Belle began when herself and Tommy chose to eliminate the other couple from the ITV2 reality show just days before the pair finished as runners up.

Speaking to The Sun Online shortly after, 21-year-old Belle admitted she was "shocked" that Molly-Mae and Tommy were the only ones to vote for them to leave.

Anton came face-to-face with the social media influencer on the reunion show, explaining that they "never even spoke in the villa". Molly-Mae was noticeably absent from the girls' recent sleepover and skipped Belle's dinner. While Molly-Mae was attending personal appearances in Scotland and Majorca last week, the female cast of the 2019 series went to Belle's bash at STK.

Feature image: Instagram/@bellehassan