Being moody is really good for you, according to science

Being moody is totally normal and now it looks like it is actually good for us!

A new study has found that those who swing on the pendulum of emotional intensity may be showing signs of a natural ability to adapt to change.

The University College London has created a theory that moodiness helps to reinforce our responses to various environmental factors.

If an experience makes us happy, we are going to seek more of it. And in contrast, if an experience is unpleasant, it will likely bring us down.

Being able to flip a switch when it comes to your reactions is beneficial in terms of survival, in both your social and work life.

"The ubiquity of moods and the extent of their impact on our lives tells us that, throughout the course of evolution, our moodiness must have conferred a significant competitive advantage," said lead expert Dr Eran Eldar.

Now, the study did admit that being moody all the time can lead to depression, but Dr Eldar added that “being moody at times may be a small price to pay for the ability to adapt quickly when facing momentous environmental changes.”

Feel free to sulk about missing your bus or fume for a few minutes when your sister steals your favourite dress.

Science says it’s okay!