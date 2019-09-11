Beauty Product of the Week: ARTDECO’s ‘Cross The Lines’ range

If you haven't heard of ARTDECO, you're missing out on one of the most exciting new brands around.

Their latest collection, Cross the Lines, is inspired by modern graphic art and embodies the motto “be brave, cross borders and dare to do something new”.

The range is an interplay between combinations of matte and glossy elements, and it will breathe line life into your make-up routine and will get you out of your cosmetic comfort zone.

1. Long-Lasting Liquid Liner Intense

The paraben-free Long-Lasting Liquid Liner Intense brings you intense an intense formula for quick-drying, smudge-proof and long-lasting colour from morning to night.

The product is so easy to apply thanks to the flexible, fine-tipped felt tip. Struggling to get that perfect line won't be an issue from now on; prepare to be blown away with 14 hours of gorgeous colour.

Available in No.01 “Black Line”, No. 04 “Brown Line”, No. 08 “Green Line” and No.12 “Blue Line” for €20.40

2. The Beauty Box Trio Limited Edition

The Beauty Box Trio Limited Edition highlights modern accents with its graphic line design. You'll struggle to find a prettier box to store your eyeshadows in, and it only costs €12.30.

Silky ARTDECO eyeshadows boast high colour brilliance as well as long-lasting wear and can be applied to create a soft, delicate effect.

Available in a range of pearly shades: No. 242 “pearly brown illusion”, No. 265 “pearly emerald”, No. 374 “glam golden city” and No. 90A “pearly purple forest” an intense violet.

Dare to make a statement in matte with “matt brick” No. 531, a rusty brown, and “matt petrol” N0. 593, a shining petrol green. Each eyeshadow comes in at €7.05, so it won't break the bank.

3. Volume Sensation Mascara

The limited-edition Volume Sensation Mascara creates effective volume and overwhelming length in seconds.

The soft, oversized volume brush emphasises the natural shape of your eyelashes, with pure pigments giving the texture an impressive colour intensity.

Carnauba palm wax nourishes the lashes and keeps them supple and healthy, ideal for holding a product like Volume Sensation. It's priced at just €19.10, and is definitely worth the money.

4. The Perfect Colour Lipstick

The Perfect Colour Lipstick impresses with rich colour and optimal opacity, combining the latest technology with effective care for only €14.25.

With its balancing and smoothing 3D structure, the lipstick provides an optical “plumping” effect that makes the lips appear fuller and smoother. Who doesn't want healthy looking lips?

Gorgeous moisturising ingredients nourish the lips with hyaluronic acid, amino acid derivatives, flower extracts of water lily and lunar orchid, corn oil, mango butter, waxes and vitamin E.

5. High-Performance Lipsticks

The luxurious texture of the High-Performance Lipsticks gives a silky shine and visibly increased volume thanks to ARTDECO's active ingredient; Maxi Lip™.

Small lines and wrinkles are visibly smoothed. Panthenol and vitamin E keep the skin soft and supple, and feels like such a treat.

The fall shades “spicy darling” No. 458 and “kiss of a muse” No. 481 emphasise the lips in discreet earthy tones. Each lipstick costs €18.35, but we dare you to try resisting the product- it's just too good.

6. Hydra Lip Booster

For full, sensuous lips, this should be your go-to product.

Blue sea kale, a marine plant extract, stimulates collagen synthesis while Marine Filling Spheres® make the lips appear smoother.

Collageneer®, an active ingredient combination of sunflower oil and lupine seeds extract, supports the skin's elasticity and plumps the lips.

“Translucent sparkling muse” No. 20 is our favourite, shimmering nude shade, nab it for just €13.55.

7. Blush Couture

The light-textured, limited-edition Blush Couture offers the perfect combination of three complementary colours to match every skin tone.

Mix the three or use individually to create a combination of different looks; you'll never get bored of it.

ARTDECO prides itself on quality, affordable cosmetics. Their Blush Couture mirrors that; it's only €25.60.

ARTDECO's Cross The Lines collection will be exclusively available in selected Lloyd’s Pharmacies, selected private pharmacies and salons from this month onwards.

How can we rein ourselves in and resist buying the entire range? Answer: We can't. Just give in to your urges, and face the bank balance later.

Feature image: Instagram/@artdeco_sv