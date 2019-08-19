Ashley Graham shows off stretchmarks with beautiful photo

Pregnant supermodel Ashley Graham is being praised for showing off her stretch marks in a beautiful photo.

The American catwalk star is pregnant with her first child, and posted the image to her Instagram followers.

She captioning the shot; “Same same but a little different." Fans were hugely appreciative of her 'real' honesty and body positivity.

The image was liked by celebrities such as model Lily Aldridge and comedian Niecy Nash. Author Rebecca Scritchfield commented; “We need this!!! Beauty and real ness.”

31-year-old Ashley has become renowned for her inspiring activism surrounding the topic of body confidence, and her plus size model career has skyrocketed.

She announced last week that she was pregnant with her first child with husband Justin Ervin in a stunning video;

The announcement came on Graham's ninth wedding anniversary with husband, after posting the video about her growing family;

"Nine years ago today, I married the love of my life. It has been the best journey with my favourite person in the world!

"Today, we are feeling so blessed, grateful and excited to celebrate with our GROWING FAMILY! Happy anniversary, Justin. Life is about to get even better."

Feature image: Instagram/@ashleygraham