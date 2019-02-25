Ashley Graham launches SECOND PrettyLittleThing collection

Do we all remember how insanely popular Ashley Graham's first PrettyLittleThing collection was? We do. Which is why we're oh so grateful for take two; step into spring.

The company are SO excited to announce their second collaboration with the veteran model, entrepreneur, body positivity activist host of American Beauty Star.

Their #EveryBODYinPLT campaign praises the inclusion of all body types, and PrettyLittleThing are aiming to encourage confidence through fashion, celebrating every woman.

IT'S HERE PrettyLittleThing starring Ashley Graham Part 2 Step into spring, @ashleygraham is BACK Shop now https://t.co/zkl2b8gvWg pic.twitter.com/FhVDZhx2iF — PrettyLittleThing (@OfficialPLT) February 25, 2019

The collection is all about those beautiful silhouettes which make you feel effortlessly gorgeous.

Winter wardrobes are officially GONE, it's time to bring back spring. The clothes inspired by the amazing Ashley Graham provide lush, killer outfits with sophisticated tailored pieces.

We're talkin' blazers, button detail dresses and peplum jumpsuits; be your own boss.

Ashley spoke about her collection, expressing her hope that size will no longer be the 'be all and end all' in fashion;

“The #EveryBODYinPLT campaign shows customers that their size cannot define them and will not restrict them from having access to clothing that they love. Brands like PrettyLittleThing influence millions of people who want to dress on trend, and I’m excited to reach even more people with this second collection.”

The feminine gathered dresses, satin styles and sweetheart neckline silhouettes will have hearts racing, and red takes a starring role. It's next level, gals. Shop the collection now on their website; it's available in UK sizes 6-28. UNREAL.