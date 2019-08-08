Amy Hart slams BBC Radio 1 for using her heartbreak as a prank

Love Island star Amy Hart has slammed BBC Radio 1 for "trivialising" her heartbreak after it mentioned a potential new prank involving Curtis Pritchard.

The ex-Islander was dumped emotionally by the professional dancer on the show, following which she left the villa.

Radio 1's Chris Stark posted in a now-deleted tweet; "Would you like the chance to be dumped by Curtis from Love Island? We've had an idea for the show where we can offer you a fake dumping."

Amy telling the Islanders she's leaving… Just don't blame us if you start crying on your commute. #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/6lbcx8sadM — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 10, 2019

Stark added; "Keen to do a few of these with loads of you. So if you'd like to know what it's like to be dumped by Curtis message me back now…"

Amy posted a screenshot of the post on her own Instagram Stories, writing: "One of the replies was 'it's going to be funny, get him to email in'. I thought we were being conscious of mental health these days?"

She added: "I'm all for a laugh but I just feel that trivialising something that so many people resonated with and turning it into a laughing matter isn't entertainment."

Radio 1 has since told Digital Spy in a statement: "We will have Curtis as a guest on the show and with any live radio, ideas and plans change and this feature isn't something we'll be doing."

Amy reunited with Curtis and Maura Higgins on Love Island's Aftersun Reunion last weekend, and it was mighty uncomfortable to watch.

The former air hostess has been a huge success story since leaving the villa, with audiences praising her for promoting positive mental health practice.

Feature image; Instagram/@amyhartxo