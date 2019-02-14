Amy Acker will join Grey’s Anatomy as Derek Shepherd’s sister

Grey’s Anatomy hasn’t been the same since Patrick Dempsey’s departure in 2015. Bidding farewell to McDreamy was one of the show’s most heartbreaking storylines but just because Derek isn’t around anymore doesn’t mean we’ve seen the last of the Shepherd family.

Amelia Shepherd quickly became a fan favourite when actress Catherine Scorsone joined the show as a main cast member in season 11.

She quickly took over her brother’s department and made a name for herself as quite the kick-ass neurosurgeon.

However, Amelia isn’t the only gifted sister in the Shepherd family. We are set to meet another one of Derek’s sisters in the coming episodes.

Actress Amy Acker has been cast as McDreamy’s sister Kathleen. Just like her siblings, Kathleen is a gifted doctor, specialising in psychiatry.

It is understood that Amy Acker will make her Grey’s Anatomy debut in an episode that focuses on Amelia.

Fans know very little about Derek’s sister Kathleen other than the fact that she is married with children.

Speaking to TV Line about the episode where we will meet Amelia’s sister, actress Catherine Scorsone said: “It's definitely a little standalone. It's almost like a little movie on its own."

There’s no doubt the episode will be full of drama considering everything Amelia has been going through in the latest series.

The doctor has had to deal with Owen having a baby with Teddy, Betty/Brittany’s addiction and the risk of Leo being taken away from her and Owen.

We cannot wait for Amy Acker to join the show. The Gifted actress will be the most incredible addition to the show.