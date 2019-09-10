‘Amber is such a strong girl’: Maura Higgins on Greg O’Shea’s break-up

Maura Higgins has spoken out for the first time about her fellow Islander Amber Gill's split from Greg O'Shea, insisting that the winner is a "strong, independent woman."

The Love Island star believes that the Geordie beautician, who won the show with the Irish rugby player, will thrive despite being dumped ruthlessly via text.

Greg broke up with the Newcastle beauty only five weeks after they split the £50,000 prize and beat out Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague.

Speaking at the TV Choice Awards, Higgins claims that Amber doesn't need the honest relationship advice she now dishes out on ITV's This Morning.

"You know what, Amber is such a strong girl. I don't think Amber needs much advice, she's very strong. She is a strong, independent woman and she will be absolutely fine."

Gill appeared on Loose Women yesterday to confirm that the relationship ended over text after she had asked Greg to make more of an effort with the romance by flying to London or Newcastle.

She appeared at the TV Choice Awards alone, without O'Shea in attendance. Maura also spoke about joining the ITV team, saying she felt "part of the furniture".

The emphasised that the villa friendships still exist; "We try to see each other as much as possible but it's difficult. Once you've been through that experience you want to be there to support one another."

Maura has had huge success since leaving the villa; "With the opportunities, it's insane. I feel very, very lucky, honestly."

Feature image: Instagram/@maura_higginsfans