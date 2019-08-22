‘Almost impossible’: Kim K captures first snap of her kids together

We all remember the pain and turmoil surrounding the annual family photo taking.

Usually it's the Irish granny who forces all the grandchildren to stand in a group together and sit still long enough for someone to get the shot, but somebody always blinked or looked the wrong way.

Kim Kardashian has finally managed to get her four children to sit still for a family portrait photoshoot, three months after baby Psalm arrived. The result? It's pretty damn cute.

She captioned the gorgeous image; "Bahamas pictures coming up! I thought taking a picture with three kids was hard. OMG this is almost impossible! "

Celebrity mums are just like our own, it seems. The famous family are holidaying in the Bahamas, which means proof has to be captured via camera of the experience.

The 38-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star struggled to get her children to pose; six-year-old North, three-year-old Saint, 19-month-old Chicago and three-month-old Psalm.

Kim and her daughters, Chicago and North, are matching in metallic swimsuits in the photo, while Saint and Psalm are wearing dark green swimming trunks.

Khloe Kardashian commented on the image of her nieces; “Honestly you’re perfect!!!! Your beautiful family!! You are everything.” Matriarch and momager Kris wrote; “This is so beautiful!!”

Kim and Kanye’s youngest child, Psalm, was born via a surrogate earlier this year. We wonder will a fifth come along soon?

Feature image: Instagram/@kimkardashian