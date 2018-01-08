‘All damn night’: Bella Thorne opens up about childhood sexual abuse

Bella Thorne has opened up about her experience of childhood sexual abuse in a devastating Instagram post shared on Sunday.

The 20-year-old actress is speaking out in support of Time's Up, an anti-sexual misconduct movement created by a number of actresses and other powerful women in the entertainment industry.

In the post, Bella revealed how she had been sexually abused until the age of 14.

“I was sexually abused and physically growing up from the day I can remember till I was 14.” she wrote.

“When I finally had the courage to lock my door at night and sit by it. All damn night. Waiting for someone to take advantage of my life again.”

She went on to explain that although the abuse eventually stopped, there are other women who are not so lucky.

“Over and over I waited for it to stop and finally it did. But some of us aren't as lucky to get out alive. Please today stand up for every soul Mistreated. #timesup.”

A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Dec 24, 2017 at 11:44am PST

The revelation came just hours before dozens of Hollywood's most talented stars made a stand against sexual abuse and harassment by wearing all-black ensembles to the 2018 Golden Globes ceremony.

And while Bella did not attend the event, she and many other have heavily promoted the Time's Up initiative on social media over the past few days.