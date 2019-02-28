Alex Steinherr’s Penneys range is BACK – with 2 brand new products

We could not be any happier about this news.

Alex Steinherr's BEYOND STUNNING collab with Penneys is not only hitting shelves once again, but two gorgeous products have been added to the line.

Is your skin ravaged by the woeful Irish weather, stuffy offices and grimy daily commute?

Us too, and this collections has legit saved our skin.

It took two years of research and development, is CFI approved, fragrance-free, gentle and results-driven and has been carefully curated by Alex to feature her must-have skincare actives including Hyaluronic Acid, Niacinamide and Squalane.

Pollution Solution Dual Textured Pads

One look at her FLAWLESS skin is enough to convince us to stock up on the whole range.

If it couldn't get any more perf, the products are priced from €4 to €6 so glowing skin is within even our budget-stretched reach.

The collab debuted with five ranges – Sleep Spa, Pore Balance, Maximum Moisture, Plump & Glow and Pollution Solution – each featuring mix and match products for a completely customisable skincare regime.

The new products include the ‘Sleep Spa Oil to Milk Cleanser’, which promises a gentle yet super hydrating cleanse that reveals restored skin worthy of an exceptional nights sleep.

Also joining the line up are ‘Pollution Solution Dual Textured Pads’ and ‘Pollution Solution City Mask’, which are Alex’s key to balancing and soothing congested, city-stressed skin.

Pollution Solution City Mask

Alex is an expert in skincare for a reason – she knows what she's talking about.

The Creative and Beauty Director says, ''Everyday I have the privilege of speaking to my readers via my social media platforms and the question I’m asked most is – what’s the best high street skincare brand?''

She continued, ''I struggled to recommend one brand that offered a total skincare solution. Together with Primark, we took a blank sheet of paper and started from scratch, working to develop 20 products that offer my readers and the Primark customer great skincare at great value.”

The Alex Steinherr x Primark collection is stocked in selected Primark stores – nab it while it's hot.