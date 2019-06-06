Airbnb homes for those who don’t want to camp this festival season

Is anyone else personally offended by the idea of sleeping on the ground during festival season, worried about the state of your tents and the noise of drunken gangs of lads all night?

Well, if you're feeling the diva vibe like we are, you'll be delighted with these Airbnb gems we've found.

After camping at Electric Picnic last year with intensely bad back issues, never again will I twist my spine in such a way. Only a bed will do for my demands.

The properties are near enough to the festivals that you can stroll on in any time of the day or night, but far enough away to get some peace, quiet and good sleep. We're sold, honestly.

Our top music and arts festivals are fast approaching this summer, and hosts on Airbnb are expanding accommodations options beyond camping fields…Thank the Lord.

Putting a roof over your head this festival season has never been so easy. From Waterford, Westmeath, Bundoran's surf town in Donegal, Stradbally or Meath, Airbnb has a host for everyone.

Check out these fabulous homes near the key Irish music festivals; whether it's floating pods, stunning homes or earth houses; round off your summer season with style.

21 – 23 June: Kilrush, Co. Westmeath

Image: Kilrush Marina glamping pods

These adorable floating glamping pods would be ideal to stay in, as they're moored in the sheltered waters of Kilrush Marina along with the boats.

Each pod in this Clare hideaway has an outdoor seating area, a double and single bed, a kitchen and use of Marina Centre facilities like showers, laundry, Wi-Fi, toilets and free parking.

Kilrush town centre is also in close proximity, so you're not too far away from all the fun.

21- 23 June: Bundoran, Co. Donegal (Sea Sessions)

Image: Bundoran home in County Donegal

Bundoran is the ultimate Irish seaside town, and a massively popular surfing area with some of the best waves on the east coast.

Staying on the beach at Sea Sessions can be a tricky one with all that Atlantic wind, trust us. This cool and comfortable coastal home is located in a quiet suburb, but is walking distance away from the town and river.

The house can fit over seven guests, with three bedrooms and an open plan kitchen. The true seaside feel with views of Tullaghan would be a great option, rather than getting blown away in your tent.

19-21 July: Blessington, Co. Wicklow

Image: Blessington house in County Wicklow

Ballymore Eustace is a stunning town in Wicklow, and who wouldn't want such a comfortable home to stay in for a weekend of music, losing your friends in crowds and getting covered in mud?

This modern, comfy house is located on the outskirts of the town, and is the ideal place for exploring the county as well as the festival. It's also near the direct route to Dublin, the 65.

The Angler's Rest can house seven guests easily, with three bedrooms and seven beds. Zero tents: Zero problems.

16-18 August: Killyon Manor, Co. Westmeath

The Cottage in Co. Westmeath

This hidden little gem is located in the picturesque town of Killucan, and the place is just a one minute walk from shops and local pubs, and 15 minutes drive from Mullingar town.

It can house four guests, and has two bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms. The private garden would be perfect for festival pre-drinks, and the rooms are all warm, sparkling clean and spacious.

2-4 August: Curraghmore Estate, Co. Waterford

Image: Riverside apartment, Waterford city

Why stay in a tent that's about five seconds from blowing away with a light breeze when you can have a whole apartment?

This airy, spacious apartment on the Waterford river is seriously impressive. Situated in the centre of the city, it's in a great location for all the key tourist sites and shopping areas.

The balcony has some unreal views of the river and boats, and the space itself has a king/twin bedroom and a comfy sofa bed.

Imagine, you have a kitchen, dishwasher, and a shower? For a festival? WOW.

30 August – 1 September: Stradbally, Co. Laois

Image: Earth House in Stradbally

Anyone who has camped at Electric Picnic and lived to tell the tale will tell you that it's a little too close to nature. This earth house allows you to feel relaxed while having a truly eco experience.

Located on two acres of rural bliss near Ballintubbert and Stradbally, it's equipped with underfloor heating, a green roof, Mexican clay tilted floor, three double bedrooms and a beautiful vaulted ceiling.

We're blown away by the round earth house, with the windows running across the south side of the house to provide passive solar heating. A masonry stove will also keep you warm.

The home has two double bedrooms, and the beautiful garden yurt also can also fit two double beds inside, so the place can house a big group of music lovers. Enjoy your back not being sore this year.

