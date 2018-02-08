Absolutely hanging: Working with a session moth is no mean feat

Those of us who have worked in office environments know that there's always someone on the team from time to time who doesn't take the job too seriously.

Whether they like to do their makeup in the elevator mirror before work to hide the hangover or come down with far too many 'colds' in order to mask their late night-induced croaky voices, stumbling upon a session moth in the workplace can be a correspondingly frustrating and amusing feat.

A post shared by Emma Doran (@emmadorancomedian) on Feb 7, 2018 at 2:30pm PST

Comedian Emma Doran has condensed the plight of the workplace session moth in her latest Facebook skit and it had our office in stitches.

From her prolonged trips to the loo to her terrible tardiness – we've all known one in our lifetime.

Check it out for yourself below: