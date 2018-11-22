Aaron Carter claims he "paved the way" for Justin Bieber, eh what?

In case you don't remember Aaron Carter (brother of Nick), he was essentially the 90s embodied; a teen singing heartthrob with questionable blonde hair who sang about candy.

Yes, he's the young boy who sang I Want Candy, and yet continued to have a career.

He's still performing nowadays with a new album, but he frequently serves clapbacks to his online haters through his Twitter account, and this time it was all about adolescent male singers.

According to Carter, he "paved the way" for Justin Bieber's fame, and was never given any credit for it. Hmm, I know we have some thoughts on this matter.

Listen man. I can’t sit here & just not say anything to that, I’ve been in this industry before he was born. I’ve had harder times and always bounce back. No I’m not Justin Bieber I’m Aaron Carter. I’m also in construction I paved the way. These kids have NEVER paid me homage. https://t.co/Qe86BI22Pq — MY ALBUM IS OUT NOW!! (@aaroncarter) November 20, 2018

Seems a little self-absorbed to us, but what was even more surprising was Justin Bieber's response.

Seeing as Carter, now 30, claimed that singers such as Jesse McCartney and J.Biebs never "gave him homage", you'd think they'd be annoyed at this comment, but Bieber actually backed him up on this.

Justin tweeted: "Aaron Carter, I had your album when I was little. And bumped the song Aaron's Party. I was like 7, if you need a hype man i got you." Well, colour us surpised.

Aaron carter i had your album when I was little. And bumped the song Aaron’s party. I was like 7. if you need a hype man I got you. — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) November 21, 2018

Their conversation continued in a pretty friendly manner, and maybe Carter had a point.

He never reached the level of success which Justin Bieber achieved, but did he begin the era of teenage boys singing absolute bops to teenage girls?

No bro it’s all good. No hype needed fr people just come at me sideways and I’m just doing my best I’ve also been a big supporter of you since your start. I also stood in line to watch your movie man. It’s all LøVë ps your music insipired my new stuff. So there’s that. https://t.co/x1Twhzgyak — MY ALBUM IS OUT NOW!! (@aaroncarter) November 22, 2018

So it's true, Aaron Carter was one of Justin Bieber's inspirations, and then Justin Bieber's new tunage inspired Aaron Carter's new album, LøVë.

Consider us confused and amused.

There's no doubt that late 1990s teen singer Jesse McCartney was influenced by Aaron Carter too, I mean the Beautiful Soul singer literally resembles his twin.

What do you think, was Aaron Carter just being a slightly bitter lemon that he never got the same attention, or did he pave the way for The Biebs?

We, for one, are glad this didn't turn into a spat.

Feature image: promiflash.de