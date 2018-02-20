Why your sister will always be your BFF (even if she wrecks your head)

Sisters: the best friend you don't choose but couldn't possibly live without.

Despite the fact they wreck our heads no end, the bond sisters share is not quite like anything in the world.

Yes, most of us have had our fair share of, ahem, ups and downs over the years – mainly clothes-related – but at the end of the day, we wouldn't know where we'd be without them.

1. She'll answer your calls no matter what time it is

Even though she knows you're not calling for any particular reason (or 'cause you're in need of a babysitter).

2. She's as open and honest as the day she was born

And will tell you when your new hairstyle makes you look like a 12-year-old boy.

3. She won't judge you for your really ugly Snapchats

You know the ones you send when you're checking the number of chins you can make yourself have…

4. She's the only one who actually gets your jokes

Because most of them are inside and directed at your family.

5. She'll always be able to sort you out with a dress for the 50 million weddings you are invited to each year

And she won't get (too) mad if you end up spilling a little red wine on it.

6. She'll treat your kids like her very own

And not be afraid to give out to them when they get a little unruly.

7. She always knows when something is wrong

And what exactly needs to be done to make it better.