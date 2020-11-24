5 recipes to devour while watching The Great British Bake Off finale

We have to admit, this season of The Great British Bake Off has gone by far too qickly. It feels like just yesterday we were greeted by Noel and Matt, and introduced to the tent full of eager bakers.

However, as they say, all good things must come to an end. As we gear up to watch the final episode of Bake Off, which will be airing on Channel Four this evening, we've prepared a wonderful list of amazing bakes, perfect for snacking on while watching tonight's final episode.

Exactly what it says on the tin — this recipe really is the best! Plus, these perfect biscuits make the ideal TV watching companion. Simply pair with a pot of tea and enjoy to your heart's content. Dunking, optional.

This ultimate brownie recipe is super simple to make, and made up completely of store-cupboard staples which most people will have in their house already. Perfect for whipping up a batch of last-minute brownies just in time for Bake Off.

One of our favourite dishes around this time of year, this rhubarb crumble is absolutely scrumptious severd with some warm custard and a good scoop of vanilla ice cream.

We know, everyone and their mother mastered the banana bread recipe during the first lockdown, which is why we're bringing it back. You might as well use up those sad looking bananas which you've been neglecting, and make something utterly delicious out of them instead!

This five-ingredient recipe is super fun for kids to make too. Children will love helping you roll out the pastry, cut the heart shapes out and spoon jam generously over the pastry. Not to mention, they'll probably love eating them even more!