A Pharmacist’s Guide to Choosing the Right Menopause Supplements

There’s a particular kind of overwhelm that hits when you’re standing in a health food shop staring at an entire wall of supplements, each one promising to fix everything from brain fog to hot flushes to the creeping sense that your body has quietly started doing its own thing without consulting you. If you’re anywhere in the perimenopause or menopause zone, you’ll know exactly what that feels like.

With more than 40 potential symptoms linked to perimenopause and menopause, it’s no wonder women aren’t sure where to start. The supplement market hasn’t made it any easier, with an enormous range of products all jostling for attention and making claims that range from credible to frankly optimistic. So we turned to someone who actually knows what he’s talking about: Kevin Leivers, Founder and Chief Pharmacist at The Naked Pharmacy, who has spent more than 40 years working across conventional and natural medicine.

Stop trying to fix everything at once

Kevin’s first and perhaps most reassuring piece of advice is this: you don’t have to tackle every symptom simultaneously. “Whether it’s disrupted sleep from night sweats, persistent brain fog, overwhelming anxiety or increasing joint pain, there isn’t one magic pill that will solve everything,” he says. “I always recommend taking a phased approach by addressing your most pressing symptoms first.”

That’s actually a relief to hear. Most of us are already operating at capacity, juggling the school run and work and approximately one hundred other things, so the idea that we need a colour-coded spreadsheet of twelve different supplements is genuinely exhausting. Start with what’s bothering you most. Everything else can wait.

Supplements, Kevin is also keen to stress, aren’t a replacement for the basics. A diet rich in protein, omega fatty acids, vitamins and minerals still matters enormously. But he acknowledges that modern food isn’t what it used to be. “Due to the significant decline in the nutritional content of our food over recent decades, estimated to be as much as 60% since the 1950s, targeted supplementation has become increasingly important for maintaining optimal health.”

Read the label like you mean it

Kevin’s second piece of advice is to actually scrutinise what’s in the products you’re buying. It sounds obvious, but most of us are too time-poor and tired to do it properly.

“Understand exactly what’s in your supplement,” he says. “Does it contain unnecessary bulking agents such as magnesium stearate or silicon dioxide? Are the active ingredients included at clinically effective doses? Is there credible scientific evidence supporting the claims?”

He also points out that well-formulated supplements can work alongside conventional treatments like HRT when used appropriately, which is useful to know. And if you can’t find the information you need on the label, he says don’t be shy about contacting the manufacturer directly. “Knowledge really is power when it comes to choosing supplements.”

When it comes to specific ingredients, Kevin recommends looking for the following based on evidence:

Saffron – for low mood, nervousness and sleep. Look for a minimum of 30mg, standardised to 3.5% bioactives.

Ashwagandha – for hot flushes and sleep. Look for 150mg, standardised to 35% withanolides.

Turmeric – for joint and muscle comfort. Look for 800mg with 95% curcuminoids.

Ginkgo biloba – for circulation and brain fog. Look for 150mg standardised to 24% flavone glycosides and 6% terpene lactones.

Magnesium – for restless legs and sleep. Look for 376mg, ideally naturally sourced.

Collagen – for skin, hair and joints. Look for 1g of hydrolysed bovine collagen tripeptides rich in Type I and III collagen.

Give it time, and pay attention

The third step is one that requires a bit of patience, which, fair enough, isn’t always easy when you’ve had three nights of broken sleep and your joints feel like they belong to someone significantly older than you.

Kevin recommends introducing supplements one at a time and rating your symptoms on a scale of one to ten before you start. Then review weekly. “If you haven’t noticed meaningful improvements after four to six weeks, it may not be the right product for you,” he says. “Avoid introducing several supplements simultaneously, as it becomes impossible to know which one is making the difference.”

It’s a practical, unglamorous approach but it actually makes a lot of sense. Menopause isn’t a single moment, it’s a process that shifts over time, and Kevin’s broader point is worth holding onto: “As women move through the different stages of menopause, symptoms often change. That’s why it’s important to stay in regular contact with your healthcare professional and review both your supplementation and any medication you’re taking, ensuring they continue to meet your changing needs.”

Your GP or pharmacist is always your best starting point before adding anything new to your routine, particularly if you’re already on medication of any kind. But having a clearer framework for evaluating what’s on the shelf? That part, at least, just got a little less overwhelming.