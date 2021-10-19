Recipe: These Black Forest Cupcakes are just what we need this evening

We think it’s fair to say that getting to sit down and watch a brand new episode of The Great British Bake Off is easily the highlight of our Tuesday evenings.

This week on Bake Off it’s German Week, so we’ve decided to revisit one of our favourite German recipes, our delicious Black Forest Cupcakes, which just so happen to feature a sweet, jammy centre.

Honestly, these chocolatey, cherry cupcakes taste so good, you might not want to share!

The recipe itself is quite simple, featuring a rich and fudgy chocolate cupcake, which you’ll then fill with some sweet back cherry jam, and top with a silky smooth dollop of whipped cream — delish!

Makes: 12

Prep time: 20 mins

Cook time: 25 mins

Ingredients:

125g butter, softened

125g caster sugar

1/2tsp vanilla extract

2 eggs

2tbsp milk

100g self raising flour

3tbsp cocoa powder

6tbsp black cherry jam

Kirsch (optional)

250ml double cream

12 fresh cherries

1-2tbsp grated chocolate

Method:

Preheat the oven to 190C/ 375F/ gas 5. Fill a 12-hole cupcake tray with paper cases.

Cream the butter, sugar and extract together until light and fluffy.

Beat the eggs together before pouring into the butter mix. Add the milk, flour and cocoa powder and beat until smooth.

Spoon the mixture into the 12 hole cupcake tray. Place in the oven for 12 – 15 minutes until they are firm but spring to the touch in the centre.

Place on a wire rack and leave to cool

Optional: If using, mix your cherry jam with some kirsch to taste, and let sit for about 10 minutes.

Cut off the top of each cake to create a lid. Scoop out a little bit of the cake to form a small hollow. Spoon cherry jam into the hollows. Top with the lids.

Whisk the cream until it reaches the soft peaks stage. Spoon or pipe the cream on top of each cake. Top with a cherry and sprinkle with the grated chocolate.