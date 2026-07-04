Simple Ways to Keep Your Home Cool When the Warm Weather Arrives

Irish homes are wonderful in so many ways — but staying cool in a heatwave? That’s not exactly what they were designed for. Most of our houses were built to hold heat in, not keep it out, which means when the sun actually does show up, things can get stuffy pretty fast.

If you’ve ever found yourself lying awake at 11pm with the duvet kicked off, a toddler wandering in too hot to sleep, and a fan that seems to be doing absolutely nothing — you’re not alone. The good news is that you don’t need air conditioning or a big budget to make a real difference. A few simple changes to how you manage your home during warm weather can help keep everyone a lot more comfortable.

Here’s what works — tried, tested, and mam-approved.

Keep the Sun Out During the Day

This one feels counterintuitive — it’s a sunny day, why would you close the curtains? But keeping direct sunlight out of your rooms during the hottest parts of the day (usually between 11am and 4pm) is one of the most effective things you can do to stop heat building up indoors.

Close curtains or blinds on south and west-facing windows before the rooms heat up, not after. Light-coloured or blackout curtains work best for blocking the heat. If you have dark curtains, even pulling them two-thirds of the way across can make a noticeable difference. It might feel a bit gloomy inside, but your home will stay much cooler for it — and the rooms will feel fresher by evening.

Be Strategic About When You Open Windows

Opening every window as soon as the sun comes up might seem like the right move, but it can actually let warm air in and trap it there. Instead, think of it like this: open up in the morning before the heat builds (early to mid-morning is ideal), then close windows and curtains as the day warms up. Once the temperature outside drops in the evening — usually after 7 or 8pm in summer — open everything up again to let the cool air circulate through.

If you can create a cross-breeze by opening windows on opposite sides of the house, even better. This gets the air moving and helps push the built-up heat out.

Use Your Fan More Cleverly

A fan doesn’t actually cool the air — it just moves it around, which helps sweat evaporate and makes you feel cooler. To get more out of it, try placing a bowl of ice or a frozen water bottle in front of the fan. As the ice melts, the fan will blow cooler air around the room. It’s a small trick, but it genuinely helps on the warmest nights.

For sleeping, point the fan towards an open window rather than directly at the bed. This can help pull cooler outside air in as the evening temperature drops. If noise is an issue for little ones, many fans have a low setting that provides a gentle white noise effect — which some children actually find soothing.

Cool Down Bedrooms Before Bedtime

Getting children to sleep in the heat is one of the trickiest parts of a warm spell. A bit of preparation in the hour before bed can make a big difference. Close the curtains in their room during the afternoon to stop it heating up, and open the window in the early evening to let the cooler air in before they go to bed.

Swap out thick duvets for a light cotton sheet or a thin cellular blanket. Dress little ones in loose, breathable cotton pyjamas — or just a nappy and a vest for babies. A lukewarm bath before bed can also help bring their body temperature down gently, which is much more effective than a cold one, which can actually cause the body to heat back up quickly.

If your child wakes in the night feeling hot, a cool damp cloth on the back of their neck, wrists, or the soles of their feet can help them settle again without fully waking them up.

Switch Off What You’re Not Using

Electrical appliances generate more heat than you might think. TVs on standby, phone chargers left plugged in, the tumble dryer running mid-afternoon — all of these add to the heat in your home. On warm days, try to run the oven, dishwasher, and tumble dryer in the cooler morning or evening hours rather than during peak heat. Better yet, it’s a great excuse to hang the washing outside and skip the dryer altogether.

LED bulbs also produce much less heat than older bulbs, so if you haven’t already made the switch, warm weather is a good reminder that it’s worth doing.

Keep Cool With Simple, Low-Cost Tricks

You don’t need to spend much to make the heat more manageable. A few things that really do help:

Keep a spray bottle of cool water in the fridge — a spritz on your face and wrists works a treat

Place a damp towel over the back of a chair near an open window for a simple cooling effect

Freeze water bottles to use as ice packs in beds or cots — just wrap in a muslin cloth first

Offer children cool (not ice cold) drinks regularly throughout the day

Fill a paddling pool in the garden in the early morning so it warms up slightly — far more refreshing for little ones than freezing cold water

Don’t Forget the Nights Can Surprise You

Irish summers being what they are, a warm spell can be followed by a cool night fairly quickly. Keep a light layer nearby for the children so that if the temperature drops suddenly, you’re not scrambling in the dark. It’s always worth checking the forecast in the evening so you know whether to leave windows open overnight or close up before you head to bed.

Small Changes Make a Real Difference

Warm weather in Ireland can catch us off guard every single time — but it doesn’t have to mean miserable nights and cranky mornings. The truth is, a few small, simple habits can make your home feel noticeably cooler and more comfortable for the whole family.

You don’t need to invest in anything fancy. Curtains closed at the right time, windows opened in the evening, a fan used cleverly, and a cool, light bedroom setup for the kids — these are the things that actually work. And when everyone sleeps better, the whole household runs a little more smoothly. Even in the middle of a heatwave.