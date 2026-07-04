Genosys just launched a K-Beauty cleanser that loves your skin back

Your cleanser might be doing you dirty. If you’re still using one of those old-school foaming face washes that leaves your skin feeling tighter than a pair of new jeans, Korean skincare brand Genosys has just launched something worth your attention.

The Cerabarrier Biome Gel Cleanser has just arrived in Ireland and it’s been designed to do a lot more than shift the day off your face. It’s a gel-to-foam formula that cleanses, hydrates and actively works to strengthen your skin barrier all at once — which, if you’re someone who’s ever complained about that tight, stripped feeling after washing your face, is genuinely good news.

What’s actually in it?

The formula is built around four key complexes, and the ingredient list reads like someone actually thought about what skin needs rather than just what sounds good on a bottle.

There’s a Pink Ceramide Complex in there, which has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties and works to reinforce the skin’s barrier so it doesn’t lose moisture the second you rinse off. Alongside that, a pro and prebiotic complex helps to balance the skin’s microbiome — essentially looking after the good bacteria that keep your skin functioning properly.

Fructan, derived from natural sources, acts as a moisture magnet, drawing hydration into the skin and keeping it there long after you’ve stepped out of the bathroom. And then there’s Anastatica Hierochuntica — also known as the Resurrection Plant — which brings potent antioxidant and anti-inflammatory benefits with every wash. It’s a botanical that sounds like it belongs in a fantasy novel but apparently does extraordinary things for reactive or sensitive skin.

CeraBarrier Biome Gel Cleanser keeps skin soft and hydrated.

Why does this matter?

Genosys isn’t a newcomer to the Irish skincare scene. The Korean brand specialises in cosmeceuticals and professional microneedling solutions, and their treatments are already available in clinics across Ireland. So the science credentials are there.

What makes the Cerabarrier stand out in a very crowded cleanser market is its focus on the microbiome. Skin microbiome care has gone from niche to necessary in recent years and cleansers are one of the places where that balance is most easily disrupted. A formula that actively tries to correct that rather than just cause less damage is a different approach, and it’s one that makes sense for anyone dealing with sensitivity, redness or that dreaded post-cleanse tightness.

It’s also suitable for all skin types, including reactive and sensitive skin, which makes it a genuinely versatile addition to any routine.

The details

The Cerabarrier Biome Gel Cleanser comes in a 200ml pump bottle and is priced at €36.00. It’s available now online at genosys.ie and in clinics nationwide.

For a daily cleanser that’s working harder than just making your face feel clean for thirty seconds, this one looks like it could be worth adding to the rotation.