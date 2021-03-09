This zesty lime and coconut loaf cake is the perfect elevenses treat

It’s 11am, your stomach is growling but your lunch break isn’t for another couple of hours, and you’re craving a tasty little pick me up — what do you reach for? A slice of this zesty little bake of course!

This lime and coconut loaf is the perfect midweek bake to whip up, taking no time at all to put together and with minimal effort required, even a beginner baker could master this simple recipe.

We absolutely adore the zesty flavours from the limes in this light, spring cake, which are perfectly balanced by that sweet icing drizzle, and the nutty coconut.

This would be an ideal cake to bring to a coffee morning, a Sunday lunch or for simply keeping those midweek sweet tooth cravings at bay.

Serves: 12

Prep Time: 20 mins

Cook Time: 55 mins

Ingredients:

175g buttery spread, softened

3 large eggs, beaten

250g Carnation Condensed Milk

55g desiccated coconut

1 lime, zested and juiced

175g self-raising flour

1tsp baking powder

For the icing;

100g icing sugar

½ lime, zested and juiced

Method:

Preheat the oven to 170°C, (150°C for fan ovens), Gas Mark 3.

Whisk the cake ingredients in a large bowl until pale and creamy (use an electric hand whisk if you have one).

Pour into a 900g loaf tin and bake for 55-65 minutes, until springy and cooked through. (If the top becomes too brown cover the cake with a piece of tinfoil). Cool the cake slightly then remove from the tin to cool completely.

For the icing: Simply mix 1tbsp of lime juice into the icing sugar until you have a thick pouring consistency – add more lime juice until you reach the right thickness. Drizzle over the cake using a spoon or piping bag and finish with a sprinkling of lime zest.

For a super fresh taste – microwave a slice of cake for 10 seconds to have that warm from the oven effect!