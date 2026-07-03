Why Electrolysis Could Be The Hair Removal Answer You’ve Been Missing

If you’ve ever sat through a laser hair removal session only to watch the hair grow back anyway — welcome to the club. It’s a particularly frustrating experience for anyone with red, blonde or white hair, because laser treatment is far less effective on lighter pigments. But there’s an older, quieter option that actually delivers permanent results, and it’s been hiding in plain sight for decades.

Electrolysis, also known as diathermy, is the only hair removal method to be granted the title ‘permanent’ by the FDA. Not laser. Electrolysis. It’s been used since the 1950s and Hollywood was onto it as far back as the 1930s, so it’s hardly new — but it’s having a serious moment right now, and honestly it deserves one.

So what actually happens during electrolysis?

A tiny needle — smaller than most hairs — is inserted into the hair follicle. Because the follicle is a hollow shaft, you don’t feel it go in. Then a small pulse of heat is released, which cauterises the blood vessels feeding that hair and separates it cleanly from its root. The hair is then gently lifted out. No plucking sensation. The follicle is gone for good, which means unlike laser, hormonal changes down the line won’t bring that hair back.

Laser is technically classified as hair management rather than permanent removal, precisely because follicles can reactivate when hormones shift. That’s cold comfort if you’ve spent a small fortune on sessions only to see regrowth after pregnancy, a thyroid wobble or a change in contraception.

The game-changer for lighter hair colours

Because laser uses light energy to target pigment, it works best on dark hair against fair skin. If your hair is red, blonde or grey, there’s a real chance laser simply won’t cut it. Electrolysis doesn’t rely on pigment at all — it works on every hair colour, every skin tone, every time. It’s also particularly effective for anyone dealing with unwanted facial or body hair caused by hormonal conditions like PCOS, where the hair can be patchy, fine or mixed in colour.

The most popular treatment areas include the upper lip, chin, neck, sides of the face, bikini line, stomach, brows and even along the hairline or collar line. It’s a long list, which is part of why it’s so versatile.

Where to get it done in Dublin

The Wicklow Street Clinic is one of the only clinics in Dublin specialising in electrolysis, and their therapists bring serious experience to what is genuinely a skilled treatment. The concern people sometimes have — that treating one hair at a time must take forever — is a fair one, but the clinic’s therapists are trained to work quickly and with precision.

Unlike laser, where the dead hair falls out gradually over weeks, with electrolysis the hair is removed in the session itself. You leave with less hair than you walked in with. That’s a satisfying outcome.

A consultation and first 30-minute treatment costs €50, which is a reasonable entry point to try it on a small area — the lip or chin, for instance — before committing to anything further. Longer sessions are available too, ranging from 15 minutes to a full hour.

If you’ve been written off by laser or you’re tired of waxing the same strip of skin every few weeks, it’s worth taking electrolysis seriously. It’s not new, it’s not flashy, and it genuinely works.