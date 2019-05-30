4 types of property personalities you meet when house hunting

In terms of commitment, buying a house is up there with tying the knot. For that reason, house-hunting can feel strangely like dating. Just like those folks in your Tinder feed, there are so many potential homes out there to choose from. Each has their own unique characteristics. Some look fantastic on the outside but need a lot of work on the inside. Others might bore you slightly at first but eventually charm you over time.

Perfect Property, Ireland’s leading property search platform, has discovered the four types of house you’ll probably encounter in your house hunting adventure.

The Charming Older House

It’s a little older than what you’re used to, but you just can’t help yourself. You’ve been totally seduced by its charms and classic appeal. Like a fine wine, it has aged beautifully and only taken on more irresistible character over the years.

Your friends and family may have reservations about its structural stability and longevity. Sure, there may be a few creaks here and there, but you just can’t stop thinking about its timeless features. One thing is for sure, they don’t make houses like this anymore.

The Out of My League House

You get butterflies just looking at it. The proportionate aesthetics, the well-defined features, the size of it – ugh it’s hard not to hit that super-like button. Simply drop-dead gorgeous. You can’t help yourself dreaming about the luxury, the sophistication and the opulence.

But in reality, you know that the chances of even setting up a viewing are slim with a few too many zeros in the price tag. Maybe someday you will own a house like this, but for now you’ll have to be content with the photos and the fantasies they inspire.

The Diamond in the Rough House

It might feel a little beneath your usual high standards, but you just can’t help to see its potential. Sure, it’s a little rough around the edges, however, given enough time and effort you can surely turn it into something special. If you can picture the end result, there’s nothing that a newly purchased toolkit and a few YouTube videos can’t fix.

Your parents may initially disapprove of what they think is a sub-par choice for their offspring. But in a few years, you know that they’ll come around to appreciate what a wonderful home your house has become.

The Take Home to Meet the Mother House

Practicality and functionality are the order of the day here. This is the kind of place that your mother would love to boast about down in the parish centre.

It’s well refined without being flashy. It’s interesting without having a host of hidden secrets. It’s charming without being cheesy and you can always rely on it no matter what. Once you get to know it, you’ll fall deeply in love with it. The only problem is that independence may be short lived with your mother knocking on the front door frequently.

Find Your Perfect Match

With so many properties to choose from it can be a daunting task to commit to one that you know you’ll love for the rest of your life. The good news is that unlike dating, a home won’t ghost you after a first viewing or still have an ex-owner in the picture.

Whether you’re starting your house hunting adventure or you’re a seasoned veteran, be sure to find a property that doesn’t just suit you right now but one you can grow into. With Perfect Property’s Perfect Match feature, your ideal home is only one search away.

For more beautiful homes like the ones mentioned above, visit perfectproperty.ie., Ireland’s most innovative property search platform.