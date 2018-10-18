2 become 1: These GAS couples costumes make Halloween better

They say the world was made for two, and in the case of the glorious fright-fest that is All Hallow's Eve, this is doubly true when it comes to the sacred choosing of the costumes. You just have so much MORE choice with another person added to the equation. And you don't just have to think of a couples' costume as something meant for you and your bae; what about your beloved BFF? The one who always helps you stash the extra vodk… I mean, goodies, as you proudly indulge in a spot of treating and trickery before the main event – the house party (how else are as many peeps as possible going to catch you both at your most fabulous?).

To that end, if you're still stuck for some ideas on what to don in the Halloween couples costume department, we've trawled the Internet for the most eye-catching and hilarious of inspo.

Feel free to recreate these any way you see fit (no judgment. Okay, maybe a little) and don't forget the obligatory dual selfie when the outfits come together on the night.

Happy scrolling!

Soap and Loofah

Yep, this is real.

Zach Galifianakis from The Hangover

Yep, because your plus one might be your furry best friend.

Starbucks coffee conciser and matching latte

Extra marks for the latte 'foam' here.

The creepy twins from The Shining

An excellent choice for you and your BFF.

The lazy gals option

It's PERFECT tbh.

Avocados

This years' most millennial costume.

Peter Rabbit and farmer

This one disturbs me.

Princess Leia and 'Luke'

Adorable AF.

Oreo (and its filling)

Hilariously adorable.

Alternate couple goals attire

No introductions needed.