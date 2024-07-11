Zooey Deschanel opens up about relationship with fiancé Jonathan

Zooey Deschanel has been sharing a rare insight into her relationship with her fiancé Jonathan Scott.

Zooey and Jonathan announced their engagement in August 2023 after the Property Brothers star got down on one knee during a trip to Scotland.

In a new update on their partnership, Zooey has opened up about how the pair balance each other out when it comes to travelling together.

In an interview with People, the New Girl actress admitted, “We both contribute a lot, just in different ways”.

“I'm obsessive about packing everyone's suitcases down to the second – I want to be fully prepared for everything”.

“Jonathan, on the other hand, excels at logistics, planning our schedules, and managing itineraries”.

Deschanel went on to add, “So I feel like we both carry our weight”, before joking about who is the ‘passenger princess’ in their relationship.

“As for who's the passenger princess? That would be my children – they just enjoy the ride and eat the snacks”.

Zooey is a mum to eight-year-old Elsie and six-year-old Charlie, whom she shares with her ex-husband Jacob Pechenik.

When previously revealing details of their engagement, Jonathan explained how he wanted Zooey’s children to be a part of the special moment.

While speaking with Page Six, Scott confessed, “We were in Glasgow, Scotland. We were on a family trip with the kids, and, I had planned it all in advance for doing the tour and everything”.

“And then at the end, we cleared the castle. We were in Edinburgh, Edinburgh Castle, and we were the last people on the property and I had it set up so they said, ‘Oh, there’s a pipe band playing. You want to go listen?’. ‘Yeah, great’”.

Jonathan continued, ”Then the kids pulled up a banner that said, ‘Will you marry me?’. She cried and she said yes. And I’m a blubbering mess. Like the wedding is going to be a disaster because I will not be able to get through”.