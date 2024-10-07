Zero Latency unveils explosive new Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine VR

Gear up for the ultimate virtual reality showdown! Zero Latency, the frontrunner in free-roam VR entertainment, is thrilled to announce the exclusive launch of the high-octane Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine VR, coming to its Dublin locations from 25th September 2024.

Step into the Warhammer Universe: A World of Epic Battles

In this adrenaline-pumping adventure, players are thrust into the heart of the Warhammer 40,000 universe, donning the armour of a Space Marine, the galaxy’s most feared and powerful super-soldier. Navigate the colossal, labyrinthine Hive City, battling swarms of Tyranids—a terrifying alien species hellbent on destruction. Armed to the teeth with devastating weaponry, you’ll face overwhelming odds as you plunge deep into the vaults of the Hive City to recover a relic of unimaginable power.

Featuring some of the most detailed and expansive environments ever seen in VR, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine VR is a gripping blend of strategic combat and full-throttle action. Your mission: survive, conquer, and save humanity. Avarax needs you. Will you answer the call?

Ready Your Squad

Whether you’re a die-hard Warhammer fan or a thrill-seeker looking for an unforgettable VR experience, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine VR is perfect for players aged 8 and above. Bring the whole family or rally your friends for this exhilarating adventure.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine VR is also the perfect choice for Corporate Events and Raven Kids Parties, making your next team-building day or birthday party an unforgettable experience.

A Word from Zero Latency

Ronan Cunningham, co-founder of Zero Latency Dublin, shared his excitement about the launch:

“Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine VR is a game-changer for us. We’ve pushed the boundaries of what’s possible in virtual reality to deliver something truly special. It’s a breathtaking fusion of explosive action and jaw-dropping visuals that will leave players astonished. This game isn’t just about playing; it's about stepping into an epic story where you are the hero. Partnering with Games Workshop on their most successful AAA-rated title also showcases the appeal Zero Latency has with gaming companies looking to expand their reach into virtual reality. Whether you’re new to the Warhammer universe or a seasoned veteran, this is the game that will keep you coming back for more.”

Book Now and Prepare for Battle!

With slots are filling up fast for the Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine VR launch advance booking is highly recommended. This epic game is available at Zero Latency’s Sandyford location (Tuesday to Sunday) and Swords location (Monday to Sunday) with public sessions priced at €34 per person and private sessions (minimum 6 player) priced at €37 per person

Visit www.zerolatencyvr.ie to secure your place and stay up to date by following @zerolatencydublin. Get ready for battle. The future of VR gaming is here.