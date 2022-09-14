You’ve been asked to be maid of honour… So, what’s next?

Your bestie is tying the knot and has asked you to be maid of honour.

First of all, congratulations. It's a major deal and it means they cherish your friendship very much.

However, with the title comes a lot of responsibility, and if you feel like you haven't a notion where to begin, this list will guide you along the way.

From the moment she's engaged, to the Big Day, this is what will be expected of you in the run up to the wedding.

The Planning

The bride will no doubt have a million things on her mind, so your maid of honour duties will start by helping her in the planning process.

Make lists of everything you'll need for the day (and day after, etc), and start to wrangle up the other bridesmaids to make sure they're on board with everything.

You're basically in charge of the bridal party, and you can ease the bride's mind by setting up dates to go dress shopping and making sure all of her bridesmaids are available for fittings, make-up consultations and everything in between.

Also, be prepared to be a consultant for the next few months. There's no doubt your bestie will have a ton of ideas, so be prepared to consult on everything from colour schemes to food.

The Hen

Even though it's the bride's hen party, Hitched.ie notes that this is really your moment to shine.

You will take the lead on planning the hen party, but make sure to include the other bridemaid's ideas too. And obviously, consult with the bride. There's no point planning a huge overnight trip if all the bride wants is a day in the local spa.

Once everyone is settled on the type of party they want, then it's time to really start grinding. You'll need to make sure everyone has the date secured and be aware of everyone's budget.

And don't be afraid to delegate. Someone can confirm dinner, another can create party games, and someone else can organise the draaanks.

The Run Up

As the Big Day approaches, it's your job to make sure the bridesmaids are all certain of the dates, times and arrangements (final dress fitting, make-up, etc).

You also need to think of any useful things to have on hand on the day such as umbrellas, plasters, small cans of hairspray and deodorant (yes, it'll be your job to carry these around in case the bride gets too sweaty or her feet start to hurt – the joys!).

If anything has been hired for the reception, ask the bride and groom if you can pick them up as we're sure the bride will be running around like a headless chicken the day before.

The Big Day

As hithced.ie explains, you will need to be on TOP form on the day of the wedding. You will need to make sure everything runs smoothly the morning of (make-up artist turns up, the flowers are on time, everyone is present) and before the ceremony.

The bride will no doubt ask you to help her get ready too. Don't dare touch the dress without washing your hands first! You should also have a good breakfast that morning, because believe us, with all the running around you're going to do, you're going to be hungry before the ceremony even ends.

When you arrive at the church, make sure the bride is picture perfect before she walks down the aisle. Her make-up, hair and veil are all perfectly intact. Don't forget that during the ceremony you will need to hold the bride's bouquet, so have your hands free.

As the day goes on, just look out for small things. Your BFF basically needs to be camera-ready all day, so fix lipstick smudges and mascara stains (because let's be real, there will probably be tears).

And last but not least, have fun! You have been waiting for this day just as much as the bride, so take it all in and have an absolute ball.