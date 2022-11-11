YouTube star Tanya Burr gives birth to first child

Tanya Burr is now a mum!

The former YouTuber announced on Instagram earlier today that she has given birth to a beautiful baby boy. The new mum posted a sweet snap of her little one’s feet, sharing a glimpse with her 3.9M followers.

Tanya also decided to share the name of her newborn son with the world.

“He’s here,” she penned in her caption. “Our little Sage Gabriel”.

“Becoming a mother has been the most magic, beautiful thing…we are in a cocoon of love right now and just couldn’t be more grateful for him,” the 33-year-old continued to gush. “All I want to do is pause time and soak up every moment, each day feels like it’s passing by so fast in a blur of skin to skin cuddles, sleeplessness, breastfeeding, nappies and tears.”

“He has brought us so much happiness already, our love for him is unparalleled”, Tanya concluded in her caption.

Since announcing the joyful news, the new mum has received a wave of love and congratulations from friends and fans alike.

“Couldn’t be happier for you both!”, penned fellow YouTuber Alfie Deyes, who welcomed his first child with girlfriend Zoe Sugg last year. “I’m so excited for Ottie to meet her new little pal”.

“Congratulations beauty!!!!”, commented model Poppy Delevingne.

“Sage,” wrote author Lindsey Holland. “congratulations honey, lots of love xxx”.

In June of this year, Tanya announced that she was expecting her first child with her boyfriend, who prefers to keep his identity away from the public eye. “We love you so much already little peanut,” she gushed in her caption at the time, alongside a black-and-white photo of the couple cradling Tanya’s growing bump.

Congratulations to the new parents!