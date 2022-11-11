SHEmazing!
follow us
more
 

YouTube star Tanya Burr gives birth to first child

by

Tanya Burr is now a mum!

The former YouTuber announced on Instagram earlier today that she has given birth to a beautiful baby boy. The new mum posted a sweet snap of her little one’s feet, sharing a glimpse with her 3.9M followers.

Tanya also decided to share the name of her newborn son with the world.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by tanya burr (@tanyaburr)

“He’s here,” she penned in her caption. “Our little Sage Gabriel”.

“Becoming a mother has been the most magic, beautiful thing…we are in a cocoon of love right now and just couldn’t be more grateful for him,” the 33-year-old continued to gush. “All I want to do is pause time and soak up every moment, each day feels like it’s passing by so fast in a blur of skin to skin cuddles, sleeplessness, breastfeeding, nappies and tears.”

“He has brought us so much happiness already, our love for him is unparalleled”, Tanya concluded in her caption.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by tanya burr (@tanyaburr)

Since announcing the joyful news, the new mum has received a wave of love and congratulations from friends and fans alike.

“Couldn’t be happier for you both!”, penned fellow YouTuber Alfie Deyes, who welcomed his first child with girlfriend Zoe Sugg last year. “I’m so excited for Ottie to meet her new little pal”.

“Congratulations beauty!!!!”, commented model Poppy Delevingne. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by tanya burr (@tanyaburr)

“Sage,” wrote author Lindsey Holland. “congratulations honey, lots of love xxx”.

In June of this year, Tanya announced that she was expecting her first child with her boyfriend, who prefers to keep his identity away from the public eye. “We love you so much already little peanut,” she gushed in her caption at the time, alongside a black-and-white photo of the couple cradling Tanya’s growing bump.

Congratulations to the new parents!

Trending
Well hello there!
Help us help you by allowing us and our partners to remember your device in cookies to serve you personalized content and ads.

We're on a mission to help our mums and their families thrive by informing, connecting and entertaining.

Join us in our mission by consenting to the use of cookies and IP address recognition by us and our partners to serve you content (including ads) best suited to your interests, both here and around the web.

We promise never to share any other information that may be deemed personal unless you explicitly tell us it's ok.

If you want more info, see our privacy policy.