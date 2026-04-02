€90k up for grabs – women entrepreneurs have one week left

Time’s running out for Irish women with big business dreams. Visa’s She’s Next Grant Programme will close applications next week if you’ve been sitting on a brilliant business idea or already running something amazing, this could be your moment.

We’re talking serious money here: €90,000 in total funding up for grabs, with one lucky winner taking home €50,000 and four others receiving €10,000 each. But it’s not just about the cash (though let’s be real, that doesn’t hurt). Winners also get mentorship from some absolutely powerhouse Irish businesswomen.

The Dream Team Mentors

The mentor lineup is genuinely impressive. Aimee Connolly from Sculpted by Aimee knows exactly what it’s like to build a beauty empire from scratch. Breege O’Donoghue brings serious retail experience as a former Primark board member. And Gráinne Mullins from Grá Chocolates? She’s proof that you can turn passion into profit in the most delicious way possible.

These three women don’t just talk the talk. They’ve shared their top advice for aspiring entrepreneurs, and it’s refreshingly honest. First up: back yourself. Sounds simple, but how many of us actually do it? According to them, if you’re already dealing with business challenges and setting high standards, you’ve already proven your capability.

Their second piece of wisdom might surprise you: seek mentorship early, not when you’re drowning. It’s about building networks before you desperately need them, which is exactly what this programme offers.

Perfect Is The Enemy Of Done

The third insight really hits home: perfection is the enemy of progress. If you’re waiting until you feel 100% ready, you might never make that leap. Sometimes you just have to go for it with vision and focus, even if everything isn’t perfectly aligned.

Ines Obtinalla from Visa Ireland points out something we all know but don’t always want to acknowledge: women entrepreneurs still face barriers to funding and mentorship. This programme is designed to tackle exactly those issues.

Since launching, Visa’s She’s Next has already awarded €215,000 to 20 Irish women entrepreneurs. Last year’s winners included Claire Fullam from Remi Scalp Care (who took the top €50,000 prize), alongside Marian Kennedy from Anewmum, Sinéad Ryan from Little Fitness, Denise Walsh from Curly Co, and Lisa Kleiner from Nibbed Cacao.

How To Apply

The application process is refreshingly straightforward. You need to be running a small business in the Republic of Ireland that’s majority owned by women. The industry doesn’t matter – they’re looking across all sectors.

Applications close on 9th April, so you’ve got exactly one week to get your submission together. Head to visa.ie/shesnext and complete the short application form.

Winners don’t just get money and mentorship. There’s pitch preparation, both individual and group sessions, plus access to an alumni network for ongoing support. It’s basically a masterclass in scaling your business, with some serious funding thrown in.

The deadline is approaching fast, but if you’ve been thinking about taking your business to the next level, this could be exactly the push you need. As the mentors say: back yourself. The worst thing that can happen is you don’t get selected, but you’ll never know unless you try.