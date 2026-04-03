1 in 3 Irish adults dealing with IBS symptoms, new research shows

If you’ve ever found yourself frantically googling stomach symptoms at 2am or making mental notes of every loo location in town, you’re definitely not alone. New research reveals that a staggering one in three Irish adults are dealing with IBS symptoms, with over 1.2 million people across the country potentially affected by this frustrating condition.

The survey, commissioned for IBS Awareness Month, shows that Irritable Bowel Syndrome is way more common than we previously thought. And here’s something that won’t shock anyone with ovaries: women are significantly more likely to experience these symptoms than men, with 36% of women affected compared to 25% of men.

The Reality of Living with IBS

Dr Deirdre O’Donovan, Consultant Gastroenterologist at the Blackrock Clinic, isn’t surprised by these figures. “People are often too embarrassed to speak about a condition that is stigmatised and misunderstood, and suffer the effects in silence,” she explains. Those effects include stomach pain, cramps, gas, bloating, diarrhoea and constipation. Lovely stuff, really.

The research shows that people with IBS symptoms are much more likely to seek professional help than the general population, with 62% consulting a healthcare professional compared to just 9% of people without symptoms. But here’s the kicker: many are still trying to self-medicate with random over-the-counter solutions that just aren’t designed for IBS.

Why Your Gut Health Actually Matters

Your gut isn’t just responsible for processing that questionable takeaway from last night. It’s actually producing 90% of your body’s serotonin, which directly affects your mood and happiness levels. So when your digestive system is playing up, it’s no wonder you feel rough both physically and mentally.

The stress connection is real too. IBS can seriously impact quality of life, leaving people feeling isolated from friends, family and colleagues when flare-ups hit. It’s a proper vicious cycle where stress makes symptoms worse, and symptoms create more stress.

Getting the Right Help

Dr O’Donovan’s advice is refreshingly straightforward: “If you experience IBS symptoms, see your GP and don’t be afraid to have a frank conversation. You can also speak to your pharmacist in confidence.”

She recommends focusing on the basics first: eating fibre-rich foods like fruit, vegetables, nuts and legumes, sticking to regular meal times, staying hydrated, avoiding alcohol, exercising regularly and getting decent sleep. When it comes to probiotics, she stresses that not all are created equal and often recommends Irish supplement Alflorex to her patients as it contains a specific bacterial strain that addresses IBS symptoms.

The survey found that while many people turn to probiotics for symptom management, only 29% realise how important the specific bacterial strain is when choosing a supplement. It’s not just about grabbing any old probiotic off the shelf.

The bottom line? If your digestive system is causing you grief, you don’t have to suffer in silence. There’s proper help available, and you deserve to feel comfortable in your own body without constantly planning your day around bathroom locations.