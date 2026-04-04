Ireland moves closer to banning commercial sunbeds

The Government is taking steps towards a potential commercial sunbed ban in Ireland, and it’s about time. With skin cancer being our most common cancer and sunbeds literally classified in the same category as smoking and asbestos, you’d wonder why this conversation took so long to heat up.

Irish skincare expert Eavanna Breen isn’t mincing words about the issue. “Using sunbeds before the age of 35 increases your risk of melanoma by around 75%,” she says. “Sunbeds aren’t just cosmetic, they’re classified in the same cancer causing category as smoking and asbestos, and skin cancer is already the most common cancer in Ireland.”

The Government Finally Makes a Move

On 25 March, the Department of Health published two reports on commercial sunbed use and confirmed the issue is progressing to the next phase of policy development. While there’s no outright ban yet, it’s clear the wheels are turning. The Department says these reports, along with a third public consultation report still being finalised, will be considered before policy proposals go to Government.

The timing couldn’t be more relevant. More than 11,000 people are diagnosed with skin cancer in Ireland every year, making it our most common cancer. The kicker? The HSE says that in most cases, skin cancer could be prevented.

What the Experts Are Saying

The newly published Department of Health update reveals that the Sunbed Working Group examined the evidence and considered various policy options. Their conclusion? Members are advocating for a ban on commercial sunbed use as the most effective, evidence-based approach to reduce harm.

Breen describes sunbeds as “the overall catastrophe sunbeds are for our skin health” and she’s got the science to back it up. Beyond the cancer risk, there’s the premature ageing, pigmentation issues, texture damage and cumulative UV harm that builds up over time.

The Reality Check We All Need

Let’s be real about what we’re dealing with here. Sunbeds are classified as a Group 1 carcinogen, sitting right alongside tobacco and asbestos. That bronze glow might look good on your Instagram, but the long-term damage isn’t worth the likes.

The conversation around tanning behaviours and their link to premature skin ageing is becoming a bigger public health discussion in Ireland. With all the safe tanning alternatives available now, from gradual tanning drops to professional spray tans, there are plenty of ways to get that glow without literally cooking your skin under UV lights.

As Breen puts it: “Skin cancer is Ireland’s most common cancer, so why are sunbed salons even still open?” It’s a fair question that hopefully won’t need asking for much longer.

The evidence is clear, the experts are united, and the Government is finally taking action. Whether you’re a regular sunbed user or just curious about the debate, this development marks a significant step towards prioritising our collective skin health over short-term aesthetic goals.