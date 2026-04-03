This Irish hangover cure will save your Easter weekend

The countdown is nearly over. After six weeks of virtue and willpower, Easter Sunday is just around the corner and with it, the triumphant return of that glass of wine you’ve been dreaming about since Ash Wednesday.

If you’re one of the one in three Irish adults who gave up alcohol for Lent this year, you’ll know exactly what we’re talking about. That first sip of crisp white wine or celebratory pint is going to taste like pure heaven. But here’s the thing – after 40 days of detox, your tolerance isn’t what it used to be. And nobody wants to waste their Easter Monday nursing a stonking hangover.

Enter Tipple, the Irish hangover defence supplement that’s positioning itself as your Easter weekend wingwoman. Because let’s be honest, after maintaining your Lenten discipline for this long, the last thing you want is to ruin it all with a day-long hangover.

The Post-Lent Reality Check

“Two of my best girlfriends give up alcohol for lent every single year, and all they’re currently talking about is how much they can’t wait for that first touch to the lips of a chilled, dry white wine,” says Tipple Co-founder Claire Ryan. We can practically taste it ourselves.

Hangover prevention packets promise a fresher morning after

But here’s where it gets interesting. Unlike those dubious “hangover cures” that promise miracles the morning after (spoiler: they don’t work), Tipple takes a different approach. You take it while you’re drinking, and its plant-based formula works in real-time to neutralise the toxins that cause hangovers.

Co-founder Kevin Johnstone puts it perfectly: “Lent is a marathon of discipline, and Easter is the finish line. We know that for many, that first glass of wine after 40 days is a moment of pure celebration. With Tipple, we want people to enjoy that moment fully, knowing they can wake up on Monday morning feeling as fresh as they did during their time off the booze.”

The Science Bit

The clever part is that Tipple targets acetaldehyde – the main culprit behind your hangover misery – before it builds up in your system. It’s packed with vitamins, minerals, probiotics and electrolytes to combat dehydration and support gut health. Basically, it’s giving your body everything alcohol strips away, while you’re still enjoying your drinks.

Claire, who’s also a busy parent, gets the practical reality: “After 40 days of ‘giving up,’ the last thing you want to do is give up your Easter Monday to a hangover. Life doesn’t pause just because it’s a holiday. Tipple is about having that balance, the ‘no regrets’ Sunday lead-in to a productive, happy Monday.”

Your Easter Game Plan

The sachets are pocket-sized, so you can easily slip one into your bag for Easter lunch or whatever celebrations you have planned. And let’s face it, after weeks of being the designated driver, you deserve to properly enjoy yourself without consequences.

As we gear up for a weekend of family gatherings, Easter brunches and long-awaited nights out, having a backup plan for your liver seems pretty smart. Because the only thing worse than missing out on Easter fun is spending the bank holiday Monday horizontal on the sofa, swearing you’ll never drink again.

Tipple is available at www.taketipple.com and select stockists including Molloy’s Liquor Stores and Morton’s Supermarket. Your future self will thank you.