New instax mini 13™ camera is giving us major retro feels

Fujifilm just dropped news that’ll make your inner photographer very happy. The instax mini 13™ instant camera is landing this summer and it’s bringing some seriously cute upgrades that we’re already obsessing over.

Following up on the popular mini 12™ from 2023, this new beauty comes in five gorgeous colours: Dreamy Purple, Frost Blue, Candy Pink, Lagoon Green and Clay White. Each one features a soft sculpted shape with a metallic silver logo that gives off major retro-chic vibes.

Finally, a Self-Timer That Gets It

The game-changer here is the new self-timer function with 2 or 10-second options. No more awkward arm stretches or begging strangers to take your photo. The camera even comes with a wedge-shaped angle adjustment accessory so you can nail those hands-free selfies every time.

All the features you loved from previous models are still there: Close-Up Mode for those detail shots, the handy Selfie Mirror, Auto Exposure that does the thinking for you, and Parallax Correction to keep everything perfectly centred. The Automatic Flash Control is clever too, adjusting itself whether you’re shooting in bright sunshine or moody lighting.

Your Phone Gets Smarter Too

The free instax UP!™ smartphone app is getting a major glow-up with AI-powered scanning that’s way more precise at recognising your photos versus random background clutter. If you’re someone who likes keeping digital copies of your instant prints, this update will make your life so much easier.

Cosmic Vibes Only

The new Pastel Galaxy instant film is giving us all the space-age feels with its sparkly, glossy embellishments and soothing cosmic colours. It’s basically Instagram filter energy but in physical form.

Shin Udono from FUJIFILM Europe says the mini 13™ is perfect for anyone wanting to dip their toes into analog photography: “Experimenting with instant photography, trying out new lighting, poses or scenes, especially using the new self-timer feature, are fantastic ways to express oneself artistically and be part of your art.”

The instax mini 13™ will hit Fujifilm retailers nationwide on 25th June 2026 for €90 (RRP), with the instax™ mini Pastel Galaxy film available for €11.50 (RRP). For more details, check out www.instax.ie.

Summer just got a lot more photogenic.